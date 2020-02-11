MoneyGram's new service transmits money to a phone number

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) introduces a new service through which consumers can send money to their friend's mobile phone number via the MoneyGram website and mobile app.

MGI rises 4.8% in after-hours trading.

Called MoneyGram FastSend, the new service is supported by Visa (NYSE:V) Direct rails.

To use FastSend, customers log in to the MoneyGram app or website, enter the receiver's name and phone number, and select FastSend. A text is sent to the receiver notifying them that they have funds available for deposit. The receiver then logs in, adds their debit card, and the funds are transferred into their bank account within minutes.

The service costs $1.99 per transaction from debit cards and has a $10,000 limit per transaction.