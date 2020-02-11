CoStar in talks to buy RentPath for $500M - WSJ

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) is in advanced talks to buy apartment search firm RentPath for more than $500M, WSJ reports.

CoStar's core business is selling commercial real estate data, but it has bought Apartments.com for $585M and ForRent.com for $385M since it entered the rental apartment business six years ago.

RentPath, which is owned by P-E firms TPG Capital and Providence Equity Partners, controls real estate websites ApartmentGuide.com, Rentals.com and Rent.com.

RentPath has been struggling financially and could seek Chapter 11 protection if a deal proceeds, according to the report.