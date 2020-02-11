Franklin Street 2020 guidance brackets consensus

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEMKT:FSP) sees FY2020 FFO per share of 81 cents-87 cents compared with consensus of 83 cents.

"While 2020 will be the final year of our very large three-year leasing effort, it will also have its challenges as well as opportunities," said Chairman and CEO George J. Carter. "We are well equipped to handle and take advantage of both, with over $600M of available liquidity as of Dec. 31, 2019."

Franklin Street gains 1.2% in after-hours trading.

Expects Q1 FFO per share of 18 cents-20 cents, just shy of the consensus estimate of 21 cents.

Q4 FFO per share of 25 cents beat the consensus estimate of 23 cents and compares with 23 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total revenue of $69.0M exceeds the $68.8M average analyst estimate and rose from $66.6M in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call on Feb. 12 at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Franklin Street Properties FFO beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Feb. 11)