FAA agrees with IG recommendations to boost Southwest oversight - Reuters

The Federal Aviation Administration agrees with recommendations made by the Transportation Department's inspector general that faulted its oversight of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), Reuters reports.

The report said Southwest Airlines operated more than 150K flights carrying 17.2M passengers on 88 737 jets without confirmation that required maintenance had been completed and that the FAA had not "effectively overseen Southwest Airlines' systems for managing risks."

The FAA said in a response that it concurred with all 11 recommendations by the inspector general and acknowledged that its office overseeing Southwest "did not perform in accordance with existing guidance," according to the Reuters report.

Southwest says it disagrees with some of the report's findings, calling them "unsubstantiated references" to lax safety practices; the company also says eight of the 88 used jets remain out of service until needed repairs are completed.