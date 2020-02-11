Dominion pledges net zero emissions by 2050 as Virginia House passes bill

The Virginia House approves sweeping energy legislation that would overhaul how the state's utilities generate electricity, and the state Senate will now take up the bill.

The House bill would require Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) to use renewables for 100% of its electricity sales by 2045, with utility Appalachian Power given until 2050 to reach the same level.

Dominion would be required to use renewable energy credits generated in Virginia for at least 75% of its compliance obligations starting in 2025.

Dominion said today that it would commit to reach net zero carbon and methane emissions by 2050 in its electricity generation and gas infrastructure operations.

The company said it would aim to cut its methane emissions by 65% by 2030 and 80% by 2040 compared to 2010 levels.