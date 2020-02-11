A10 -4.5% after Q4 revenue declines

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) is 4.5% lower postmarket after its Q4 earnings report, where revenues declined slightly and the company broke even on a GAAP basis.

Gross profit fell 2.3% to $46.9M, as revenues dipped 2.4% to $60.3M.

But with lower operating expenses, the company swung to an operating gain of $78,000 vs. a year-ago loss of $2.4M. And net income was $51,000 vs. a year-ago loss of $1.6M.

Revenue breakout: Products, $36.85M (down 5.6%); Services, $23.5M (up 3%).

For Q1, it's guiding to revenue of $51M-$53M (vs. one estimate for $53M), gross margin of 76-78%, opex of $37.5M-$38.5M, EBITDA of $3.7M-$5M, and EPS of $0.01-$0.03 (vs. one estimate for $0.02).

