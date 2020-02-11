Noble, Exxon arrange deal for Guyana-Suriname Basin work

Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) +5% after-hours on news it reached a "unique commercial enabling agreement" with Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) for drilling services in the Guyana-Suriname Basin.

Exxon will award three and a half years of total term to be added at the conclusion of current contract commitments for ultra-deepwater drillships Noble Bob Douglas, Noble Tom Madden and Noble Don Taylor, which currently are providing service for Exxon offshore Guyana; Noble says other rigs may be added to the framework agreement.

The agreement provides for allocation of six additional years dependent on future development decisions and government approvals.

Noble says it expects to benefit from "multi-year contract visibility and utilization allocated across three of our premium drillships."