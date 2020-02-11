Consol Energy plunges as coal production and revenues fall, costs rise

Consol Energy (CEIX -18% ) collapses to four-year lows after reporting below consensus Q4 earnings of $0.54/share thtat were nearly a third lower than the $1.41/share from a year, while revenues fell 12% to $304M.

Consol says it sold 6.7M tons of coal during Q4 at an average revenue of $45.14/ton, compared to 7M tons at an average revenue of $49.81/ton in the year-ago period; average cash margin was $14.76/ton sold vs. $19.27/ton sold in the year-ago quarter.

The company's average cash cost of coal sold for the full year rose to $30.97/ton from $29.29/ton for 2018, primarily driven by additional equipment rebuilds and longwall overhauls as well as "atypical challenges during the current year, including a roof fall and equipment breakdowns, resulting in higher mine maintenance and project expenses."

For FY 2020, Consol forecasts coal sales volumes of 24.5M-26.5M tons at average revenue of $43-$45/ton.