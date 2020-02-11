Adamas Pharma higher after positive Gocovri trial data

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) has published trial data indicating its Gocovri has maintained its treatment effect on motor complications for at least two years.

Shares are up 1.8% after hours.

The Phase 3 open-label EASE LID 2 trial enrolled 223 patients and saw the positive effect in all subgroups, including those continuing treatment from prior double-blind trials, from placebo or amantadine immediate release, as well as those with dyskinesia receiving deep brain stimulation.

“These newly published results suggest that Gocovri may reduce dyskinesia and OFF as far out as 100 weeks, providing sustained benefits to patients with levodopa-induced dyskinesia," says Dr. Jean Hubble, VP of Medical Affairs for Adamas.