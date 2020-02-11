United Technologies' (UTX -0.8% ) planned Otis Worldwide spinoff unveils sales guidance of $13.1B-$13.3B this year, compared with $13.1B in 2019.

The company expects 2%-3% organic sales growth for the year, and forecasts adjusted operating profit will rise by $40M-$70M from last year's $1.9B.

Over the medium term, Otis (OTIS) is targeting organic sales growth in the low- to mid-single digits, high-single digit adjusted per-share earnings growth and 110%-120% free cash flow conversion.

Otis also says it is targeting a ~40% dividend payout ratio, with plans to repay $250M in debt in both 2020 and 2021.

Otis, whose spinoff is scheduled to occur early in Q2, says its shares will trade under the symbol OTIS on the NYSE.