Dominion to buy Southern stake in Atlantic Coast Pipeline as costs keep rising

Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) is no longer an equity partner in the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, after majority owner Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) agreed to buy its stake for $175M.

Dominion will own 53% and Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) will own 47%, while Southern will remain an anchor shipper on pipeline.

The 600-mile pipeline, which would move Appalachian Basin gas to Mid-Atlantic markets, is now expected to cost ~$8B, slightly above the high end of Dominion's previous $7.3B-$7.8B guidance range.

Dominion maintained its target of completing construction by year-end of 2021 and finishing commissioning in early 2022 in its earnings conference call today.

With the price tag continuing to climb, Dominion CFO James Chapman said on the call that talks continue with shippers to revise rates to reallocate how costs for the pipeline are shared, with an agreement expected to be formalized in the coming weeks.