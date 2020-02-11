Defying expectations, global carbon emissions flatlined in 2019 - IEA

Carbon emissions from energy flattened last year following two years of increases, even as the world economy expanded by 2.9%, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency.

The IEA says global emissions were unchanged at 33 gigatons in 2019 even as the world economy grew, primarily due to declining emissions from electricity generation in advanced economies, the expanding role of renewable sources - mostly wind and solar - fuel switching from coal to natural gas, and higher nuclear power generation, while milder weather in several countries also contributed.

The U.S. recorded the largest emissions decline on a country basis, falling 140M tons, or 2.9%, and are now down by nearly one gigaton from their 2000 peak.

Emissions in the European Union declined 160M tons, or 5%, while Japan's emissions fell 45M tons, or 4.3%, in 2019.

Natural gas produced more electricity than coal for the first time ever, while wind-powered electricity nearly caught up with coal-fired electricity.

But emissions in the rest of the world jumped by nearly 400M tons, with 80% of the increase coming from developing countries in Asia due to strong demand for coal.

