Nissan seeks $91M in damages from Ghosn

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) has filed a civil lawsuit in Japan against former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, suing for ¥10B ($91M) in damages for alleged financial misconduct while he was leader of the automaker and alliance partner Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY).

The amount of the claim may "increase in future" depending on fines and penalties that Nissan will be obliged to pay regulators.

Ghosn was arrested in November 2018 for understating his annual salary and misusing company funds, and faced trial in Japan until making a dramatic escape to Lebanon at the end of December.