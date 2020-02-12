Psychedelic companies ready for public trip

A growing number of companies are already conducting clinical trials of psychedelic treatments for everything from depression to PTSD, and some have even recently received the blessing of the FDA.

Mind Medicine, which is preparing a Phase 2 clinical trial into the use of ibogaine to treat opioid addiction, intends to list on Toronto's NEO Exchange by the first week of March via a reverse takeover under ticker "MMED."

While it's not yet generating revenue, MindMed is targeting a valuation of approximately $50M.

"I think that the psychedelics industry could be much bigger than the cannabis industry because it's going to attract institutional capital and already is starting to," co-founder JR Rahn declared. "It's also going to be a more concentrated space because the barriers to entry are much higher."