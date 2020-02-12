Carnival shares lose almost a fifth since coronavirus

Another 39 people have tested positive for the coronavirus on the cruise ship Diamond Princess quarantined in Japan, with one quarantine officer also infected, bringing the total to 175.
The quarantine officer had been following rules that require the wearing of a mask and gloves but not a full protective suit, according to the Nikkei.
The British-flagged Diamond Princess is managed by Princess Cruise Lines, a unit of Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL), whose shares have stumbled 17% since the virus started spreading globally on Jan. 21.
Now read: Renesas Electronics reports FY results »