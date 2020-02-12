Google Health now has more than 500 employees

Once scattered across the company, Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) healthcare projects are starting to come together under one team working out of the Palo Alto offices formerly occupied by Nest, according to several employees.

The hope is that Google Health - which represents the first major new product area at Google since hardware - will drive revenues for the "new business" categories as growth slows at its core digital advertising division.

Sundar Pichai has even said healthcare offers the biggest potential for Alphabet to use artificial intelligence to improve outcomes over the next decade.