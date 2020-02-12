Futures advance before Powell's next testimony

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to testify before Congress for a second day, having used the first day of testimony to say "the U.S. economy is in a very good place, performing well."

U.S. equities mostly climbed on the latest views, while Wall Street prepares for another solid session, with DJIA futures up 100 points and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq at record highs.

"The FOMC believes that the current stance of monetary policy will support continued economic growth, a strong labor market and inflation returning to the committee’s symmetric 2% objective, he added. "As long as incoming information about the economy remains broadly consistent with this outlook, the current stance of monetary policy will likely remain appropriate."