Coronavirus impacts on monetary policy

According to Jerome Powell, the Fed is also "closely monitoring" the deadly outbreak of the coronavirus, which has now been officially named Covid-19.

While the outbreak could "lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy," he stopped short of saying the outbreak had changed the Fed's baseline outlook for the U.S. economy, or the expectation among many members of the FOMC that rates will remain on hold this year.

More Fedspeak today... Philly Fed President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before the Economic Forecast Breakfast, while San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly participates in a Q&A before the European Financial Forum.