BlackRock sees pickup in ESG investing

BlackRock's (NYSE:BLK) new exchange-traded fund, the iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM), has already attracted more than $600M this week, despite only starting trading on Friday.

That's the best debut for any U.S. ETF this year as investing in companies that care about environmental, social and governance (ESG) picks up after years of sluggish growth.

Although only a small part of the $4.5T U.S. ETF market, sustainable funds added more than $8B in 2019 and assets recently topped $20B, according to Bloomberg.