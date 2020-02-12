Oil climbs back over $50

Oil clawed its way back above the $50/level overnight as Russia said it was studying an OPEC+ proposal to curb crude output by a further 600K barrels per day, though Energy Minister Alexander Novak didn't specify when the country would make a decision.

Adding to the sentiment, the growth rate of new coronavirus cases in China slowed to the lowest level since late January, stoking hopes that fuel demand for the world's second-largest oil consumer may begin to recover.

Also get ready for the OPEC monthly oil report later today, and developments in Libya, where experts are exploring oil revenue sharing options amid a political crisis.

Crude futures +1.6% to $50.74/bbl.

