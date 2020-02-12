SoftBank earnings whacked by Vision Fund losses

Whiplashed for a second consecutive quarter by losses at its $100B Vision Fund, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) reported a near-total wipeout in quarterly profit, which reached ¥2.6B ($24M) for October-December vs. ¥438B in the same period a year earlier.

The results are likely to deepen concern about founder Masayoshi Son's ability to secure funding for a second Vision Fund, and give more ammunition to activist investor and prominent shareholder Elliott Management.

Son dismissed the concerns at a briefing, stating, "the tide is turning.