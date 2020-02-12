Matrix Service Company to continue share repurchase program

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) intends to continue its previously announced stock repurchase plan.

“Our decision to continue our repurchase program is indicative of the strength of the Company’s opportunity pipeline and the progress we expect to make to enhance our operating performance across the enterprise. Given our healthy liquidity profile and our outlook on the business compared to the current stock price, we believe share repurchases is a prudent use of our financial resources and the appropriate mechanism to return value to our shareholders at this time,” said Matrix Service Company President and CEO John R. Hewitt.

During 2Q20, the Company acquired 500K common shares for a total of $9.9M.