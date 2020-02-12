Merck's Keytruda meets PFS endpoint in TNBC study

Merck (NYSE:MRK) announces that a Phase 3 clinical trial, KEYNOTE-355, evaluating the combination of Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and chemo in patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) whose tumors express PD-L1 (Combined Positive Score at least 10) met one of the dual primary endpoints, progression-free survival (PFS).

In a first-line setting, treatment with the Keytruda combo resulted in a statistically significant increase in PFS compared to chemo alone.

The trial will continue unchanged in order to assess the other primary endpoint of overall survival (OS).

Detailed data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference and reviewed with regulatory authorities.