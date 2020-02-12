DD Research names food sector favorites

DD Research starts off coverage on ten food manufacturing stocks.

Analyst David Driscoll says the firm sees a robust U.S. economic environment providing a tailwind for the sector as a whole.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Hershey (NYSE:HSY), Kellogg (NYSE:K), General Mills (NYSE:GIS) and ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG) are initiated with Buy ratings.

J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS), Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) and McCormick (NYSE:MKC) are started off with Neutral ratings.

Driscoll names Mondelez as the top overall pick in the sector. "The company represents what we desire most – a collection of powerful brands in great categories with operations around the globe tapping into vast pools of consumer growth potential, driving total portfolio growth at a 3%+ rate," writes Driscoll. The investments made by Mondelez in its "lines of the future" manufacturing operations are seen setting up the company to benefit nicely from volume leverage.