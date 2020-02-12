KKR closes $1.3B global impact fund

KKR (NYSE:KKR) reports the final closing of KKR Global Impact Fund SCSp, a $1.3B fund focused on investing in companies whose core business models provide commercial solutions to an environmental or social challenge.

KKR will invest more than $130M of capital in the fund.

Seeks to generate private equity risk-adjusted returns by investing in companies in the lower middle market that contribute measurable progress toward one or more of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

KKR has identified the macro themes where it believes the fund can contribute meaningfully: Mitigating and adapting to climate change; protecting clean water; learning and workforce development; responsible waste management; leveraging technology to enhance safety, mobility and sustainability; serving globally conscious consumers healthier and more sustainable products and services; and upgrading declining industry and infrastructure.