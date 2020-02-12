Molson Coors +3% after premiumization efforts pay off

Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) reports sales rose 3.4% in Q4 to $2.5B.

Volume was down 1.0% to 21.8M hectoliters primarily as lower economy volumes in the U.S. and weakened performance in Canada were only partially offset by growth in the international business.

Net sales per hectoliter increased 1.8% during the quarter and net sales per hectoliter on a brand volume basis were up 1.1% in constant currency, driven by positive global pricing and mix, benefiting from the beer company's continued focus on premiumizing the portfolio.

Cost of goods per hectoliter fell 5.7%, driven lower by unrealized mark-to-market changes on commodity positions, cost savings and foreign currency movements.

Underlying EBITDA was up 15.8% on a constant currency basis to $563M vs $491M consensus.

Shares of Molson are up 2.84% premarket to $59.69.

Previously: Molson Coors Brewing EPS beats by $0.24, beats on revenue (Feb. 12)