Ares Capital Q4 net investment income falls 6.4% Y/Y

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Q4 core EPS of 45 cents comes in line with consensus and matches the year-ago result.

Q4 net investment income of $190M, or 44 cents per share, slips from $203M, or 48 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 gross commitments of $1.61B fell from $2.71B in Q4 2018, while exits of commitments amounted to $1.22B vs. $1.02B a year earlier.

Q4 total investment income of $386M vs. $387.3M consensus and $345M a year ago.

Q4 total expenses of $193M vs. $150M.

