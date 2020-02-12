Wedbush defends Lyft

Wedbush Securities keeps an Outperform rating on Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) after taking in the Q4 earnings report, calling it another positive step toward reaching target goals.

"We ultimately think that this quarter supports the Lyft story, and we expect the quarter to continue to thaw investor sentiments around rideshare," writes analyst Dan Ives.

"On the revenue side, there was upside to riders and revenue per rider in 4Q, with Lyft also calling out higher frequency per rider. Management now expects that it can drive upside to revenue per active rider even without increasing prices," he notes.

Wedbush has a price target of $75 on Lyft vs. the average sell-side PT of $65.46.

Shares of Lyft are down 4.80% premarket to $51.35.

