BP pledges net zero emissions by 2050, unveils new business structure

BP sets out a goal to achieve net zero emissions from its own oil and gas operations and production by 2050, and to cut in half the the carbon intensity of all the products it sells.

"The world's carbon budget is finite and running out fast; we need a rapid transition to net zero," says new CEO Bernard Looney in his first major announcement.

The company also unveils a major reorganization, dismantling the traditional model of an oil and gas production (upstream) unit and a refining, trading and marketing (downstream) unit.

BP's new organization includes four units: Production and Operations; Customers and Products; Gas and Low Carbon Energy; and Innovation & Engineering.