Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) reports total same-store sales rose 7% in Q4.

Same-store sales breakdown: New vehicle retail: +3.7%; Used vehicle retail: +16.8%; Finance and insurance: +17%; Service, body and parts: +3.7%.

Revenue breakdown: New vehicle retail: $1.81B (+7%); Used vehicle retail: $894.7M (+18.8%); Used vehicle wholesale: $67.7M (-13.3%); Finance and insurance: $136M (+20.6%); Service, body and parts: $331.8M (+5.7%); Fleet and other: $33M (+23.6%).

Gross margin rate improved 40 bps 15.3%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate +30 bps to 10.8%.

Adjusted operating margin rate grew 10 bps 3.8%.

Total retail units sold up 9.3% Y/Y to 89,182 units.

