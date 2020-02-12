Chimera adds $1B in re-performing loans during Q4

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Q4 core EPS of 64 cents rose from 50 cents in Q3 and 61 cents in Q4 2018.

Excluding 7 cents per share of income from securities that have been called, Q4 adjusted EPS would come to 57 cents.

Compares with average analyst estimate of 52 cents.

Added $1B in seasoned re-performing loans to its portfolio during the quarter, bringing total loan purchases to $2.3B for the full year.

Q4 economic return on book value was 1.7%

Q4 economic net interest-earnings assets/net interest margin of 2.7% rose from 2.5% a year ago.

Q4 return on average equity of 13.12% increased from 10.68% in Q3.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Chimera Investment EPS beats by $0.12 (Feb. 12)