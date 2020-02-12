Shopify +7% after earnings smasher

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) races higher after Q4 EPS arrives higher than even the highest estimate turned in by analysts.

GMV was up 47% Y/Y during the quarter to $20.6B vs. $20.3B consensus. Subscription revenue of $183M and merchant revenue of $322M were also both ahead of expectations.

Looking ahead, Shopify sees Q1 revenue of $440M to $446M vs. $444M consensus and full-year revenue of $2.13B to $2.16B vs. $2.12B consensus.

Shares of Shopify are up 7.37% premarket to $529.10 vs. the 52-week trading range of $169.56 to $499.88.

Previously: Shopify EPS beats by $0.19, beats on revenue (Feb. 12)