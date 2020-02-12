CVS Health beats Q4 views; scrip volume up 7%

CVS Health (CVS) Q4 results:

Revenues: $66,889M (+22.9%); Pharmacy Services: $37,073M (+6.2%); Retail/LTC: $22,580M (+2.5%); Healthcare Benefits: $17,150M.

Non-GAAP Operating Income: $3,766M (+1.3%); Net Income: $1,744M; EPS: $1.33; non-GAAP Net Income: $2,270M (-6.0%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.73 (-19.2%).

CF Ops: $12,848M (+44.9%).

Pharmacy claims processed: 533.9M (+10.2%).

Pharmacy Services Generic dispensing rate of 87.8% vs. 86.9% in Q4 2018.

Retail Prescription volume of +6.9%; Generic dispensing rate 87.5% vs. year-ago 86.7%.

Medical membership 22.9M vs. 22.1M in Q4 2018.

2020 guidance: Operating income: $15.5B - 15.8B; EPS: $5.47 - 5.60; non-GAAP EPS: $7.04 - 7.17 vs. $7.15 S&P Capital IQ Consensus; cash flow ops: $10.5B - 11.0B.

Shares are up 3% premarket.

