JPMorgan turns cautious on Goodyear Tire & Rubber
Feb. 12, 2020 7:50 AM ETThe Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)GTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- JPMorgan warns on Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) after a soft Q4 earnings report highlighted several factors that are seen limiting upside potential.
- "Goodyear has seen an erosion in profitability in recent years, in part on account of the global downturn in OE volume, flagging winter tire sales amidst more moderate weather, and at times also softer execution, but the biggest contributor to reset expectations has been the atypically long period of time required to recoup raw material cost inflation via increased pricing," writes analyst Ryan Brinkman.
- JP lowers Goodyear to a Neutral rating from Overweight and drops its price target to $14 from $20 vs. the average sell-side PT of $17.67.