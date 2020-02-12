Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) +5.4% pre-market after AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) confirms it reached an agreement to sell its remaining South African producing assets and related liabilities for ~$300M.

The assets include the Mponeng mine, which is the world's deepest gold mine, as well as a surface rock dump processing business and a mine waste retreatment operation.

The deal marks the exit from South Africa of AngloGold, a company with a century-long background in the country, while elevating Harmony to become South Africa's no. 1 gold producer.

AngloGold, meanwhile, says it expects to report headline earnings of $0.86-$0.96 per share for the year ended Dec. 31, up from $0.53 in 2018 but a bit shy of expectations.

The miner also expects to report a basic loss per share of as much as $0.06 for 2019, due to a $0.92/share impairment charge related to the sale of the South African operation, compared with a $0.32 profit in 2018.