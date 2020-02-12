CME Group Q4 disappoints as ADV recedes 19%

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.52 falls short of the average analyst estimate of $1.55 and declined from $1.77 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total revenue of $1.14B falls 7.9% Y/Y and misses the consensus estimate of $1.16B.

Q4 average daily volume of 16.9M contracts decreased 19% from a strong Q4 2018.

Clearing and transaction fees revenue of $901M vs. $1.03B in the year-ago quarter; total average rate per contract was $0.717, up 3% compared with Q3 2019.

Market data revenue of $130.3M vs. $130.2M a year ago.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: CME EPS misses by $0.03, misses on revenue (Feb. 12)