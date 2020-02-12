Cowen names two favorites in beat-up travel sector

Feb. 12, 2020 8:05 AM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), MAR, EXPE, H, IHG, HLTBKNG, MAR, EXPE, H, IHG, HLTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Cowen analyst Kevin Kopelman updates on the impact of novel coronavirus on hotel and online travel stocks.
  • "We note that at its peak in May 2003, SARS devastated travel in affected regions, with air tickets and hotel stays down 80-90%+ y/y. We expect the new outbreak to have a similar impact in China until the spread is contained," he warns.
  • "While near-term impact to numbers will depend on how quickly the outbreak is contained, and whether it spreads materially beyond Mainland China, we remain confident in long-term growth prospects in the Travel category," he adds.
  • Cowen reiterates Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) as top picks and notes the reasonable valuation multiples on the Outperform-rated stocks.
  • Travel stocks like Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H), InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) and Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) have underperformed broad market averages for the early part of this year following the coronavirus outbreak.
