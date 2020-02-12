AllianceBernstein Q4 earnings beat, operating margin rises

  • AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Q4 adjusted earnings per unit of 85 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 70 cents and grows from 64 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q4 adjusted operating margin of 26.4% improves from 25.0% a year ago.
  • Total assets under management were $622.9B at Dec. 31, 2019, up 5% from Sept. 30, 2019; net inflows of $6.5B for Q4 vs. $8.1B in Q3 and $0.8B in Q4 2018.
  • Institutional channel Q4 net inflows of $1.4B vs. $1.5B in Q3; retail channel net inflows of $5.2B vs. $7.4B in Q3; private wealth channel net inflows of $0.1B vs. net outflows of $0.8B in Q3.
  • AXA has notified AllianceBernstein of its intent to terminate ~$14 B of fixed income investment mandates during H1 2020; AllianceBernstein said the revenue earned from the management of these assets isn't significant.
  • Previously: AllianceBernstein EPS beats by $0.15, misses on revenue (Feb. 12)
