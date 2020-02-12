AllianceBernstein Q4 earnings beat, operating margin rises
Feb. 12, 2020 8:07 AM ETAllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)ABBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Q4 adjusted earnings per unit of 85 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 70 cents and grows from 64 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 adjusted operating margin of 26.4% improves from 25.0% a year ago.
- Total assets under management were $622.9B at Dec. 31, 2019, up 5% from Sept. 30, 2019; net inflows of $6.5B for Q4 vs. $8.1B in Q3 and $0.8B in Q4 2018.
- Institutional channel Q4 net inflows of $1.4B vs. $1.5B in Q3; retail channel net inflows of $5.2B vs. $7.4B in Q3; private wealth channel net inflows of $0.1B vs. net outflows of $0.8B in Q3.
- AXA has notified AllianceBernstein of its intent to terminate ~$14 B of fixed income investment mandates during H1 2020; AllianceBernstein said the revenue earned from the management of these assets isn't significant.
