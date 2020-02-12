Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) initiated with Buy rating and $13 (75% upside) price target at Citigroup. Shares up 5% premarket.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) initiated with Buy rating and $17.93 price target at China Renaissance.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEMKT:PTN) resumed with Buy rating and $2.50 (317% upside) price target at Canaccord Genuity. Shares up 2% premarket.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley. Shares up 2% premarket.

Medical Facilities (DR CN) upgraded to Sector Perform with a C$4.50 (60% upside) price target at RBC. U.S. ticker: (OTCPK:MFCSF).

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) downgraded to Underweight with a $165 (6% downside risk) price target at Morgan Stanley. Shares down 3% premarket.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $105 (5% downside risk) price target at Wells Fargo. Shares down 1% premarket.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) downgraded to Hold with a $30 price target at Jefferies.