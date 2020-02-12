Disneyland boosts ticket prices, breaking $200/day mark

Disney (NYSE:DIS) raised Disneyland ticket prices, pushing the cost of some one-day passes higher than $200 for the first time, months after opening its biggest expansion, the LA Times reports.

The five-tier pricing schedule charges more for days when demand is highest; one-day ticket prices rose as much as 5%.

One-day park-hopper tickets, which let a person visit both Disneyland and California Adventure, rose to $159 from $154 for lowest-demand days and to $209 from $199 for highest-demand days.

The MaxPass, that lets visitors book reservations digitally for rides and attractions, increased to $20 from $15.

The price of annual passes also increased.