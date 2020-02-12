Cowen analyzes coronavirus impact on restaurant chains

Cowen's Andrew Charles runs the numbers on the restaurant chains with the largest exposure to China and coronavirus closings.

He notes Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has 10% of its revenue tied to China, while Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) has 5% exposure and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) has 3%. Since the outbreak was publicized on January 17, shares of SBUX are down 7% compared to the 2% drop for Yum Brands and 1% gain for McDonald's.

Cowen's research shows that the current wave of new coronavirus may have crested last week. The Hubei province has accounted for 75% of all confirmed coronavirus cases in China.