Higher gold prices lift Barrick to solid Q4 beat

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) +0.7% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q4 earnings, helped by higher gold production and prices.

Q4 gold production rose 14% Y/Y to 1.44M oz., boosted by higher yield at its Nevada Gold Mines joint venture with Newmont, while copper output climbed 7% to 117M lbs.

For the full year, gold production of 5.46M oz. was at the top end of the company's guidance range, while copper production of 432M lbs. was above the guidance range.

Barrick's realized prices for gold rose 21% Y/Y to $1,483/oz. in Q4, while average realized prices for copper were unchanged at $2.76/lb.

For 2020, Barrick forecasts consolidated production of 4.8M-5.2M oz. of gold at all-in sustaining cost of $920-$970/oz. and 440M-500M lbs. of copper at AISC of $2.20/$2.50/lb.

The miner's annual resource and reserve declaration shows an attributable gold mineral reserve increase of 14.5% in oz. at 7.7% higher grade, lifting attributable reserves to 1.3B metric tons at 1.68 g/t for 71M oz. of gold.

Barrick also raises its quarterly dividend by 40% to $0.07 from $0.05, its third dividend increase in the past year.