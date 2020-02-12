Crown Crafts beat Q3 estimates

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) reported net sales declined 0.4% in Q3.

Gross margin rate improves 130 bps to 31.3%.

Operating margin rate up 140 bps to 12.9%.

Net income increased 34.8% for the quarter.

“We are proud of our third quarter performance, which includes a 4.0% increase in the amount of our gross profit in spite of mostly flat sales compared with the same quarter from the previous year,” said E. Randall Chestnut, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Throughout the past several months, Crown Crafts has navigated a landscape filled with increasing tariffs. We have worked with governmental authorities, customers and suppliers to meet these challenges, and I am delighted to say that our team has adjusted and performed well. We are very pleased to share the results of a strong third quarter.”

Previously: Crown Crafts EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (Feb. 12)