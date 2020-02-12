Boeing sees stagnant air cargo market ahead

The global air cargo industry is unlikely to grow this year because of the challenges in the China market due to the coronavirus, according to Randy Tinseth, VP of Marketing at Boeing Commercial Airplanes (NYSE:BA).

The world’s biggest manufacturer of freighter aircraft had previously forecast air freight would grow by 1% to 2% in 2020 due in part to the U.S. and China forging an interim trade deal. Boeing also warned that the virus will hit airline revenues and profits.

Last week, the International Air Transport Association, a group of 280 global airlines, said the coronavirus crisis had dimmed hopes of a rebound for air cargo after its worst year in a decade since the financial crisis.