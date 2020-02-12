BAML jumps back into Macau casino stocks

Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgrades Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) to Buy ratings from Neutral after factoring in the apparent slowdown in the growth rate of new coronavirus cases.

The firm points to the aggressive approach by China in outbreak containment efforts and positive comments from the World Health Organization in making the positive call.

BAML's confidence on the long-term story arrives with Macau gross gaming revenue down an estimated 80% or more in February to date.