PVH dips after coronavirus update

PVH (NYSE:PVH) says a majority of the company-operated and franchised Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger stores in China are temporarily closed due to coronavirus concerns.

PVH notes some of the closings are a result of related government-imposed restrictions.

PVH adds that stores still open are operating for limited hours and are experiencing significantly lower than planned traffic and sales trends.

"While the coronavirus will impact our businesses in the near-term, our long term growth opportunities across the Asia Pacific region are significant," says CEO Emanuel Chirico.

PVH reaffirms Q4 EPS of at least $1.79 vs. $1.81 consensus and full-year EPS of at least $9.45 vs. $9.47 consensus.

