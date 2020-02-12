Allena Pharma up 11% premarket on revised design of reloxaliase study

Thinly traded nano cap Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) is up 11% premarket on average volume on the heels of its announcement that the FDA has signed off, at least in principle, on a streamlined design for its second Phase 3 study evaluating reloxaliase for the potential treatment of hyperoxaluria (excess oxalate in the urine that can damage the kidneys). The changes should reduce the trial's length and cost.

Target enrollment in the study, URIROX-2, will be reduced to 200 from 400 and the first sample size assessment (SSR) will be based on total kidney stone events in 130 participants, instead of 240, who have reached six months of treatment.

The study will also include a sponsor-blinded estimation of the conditional probability of achieving the primary and key secondary endpoints at the time of the first SSR.

The company plans to submit the protocol amendment and related documents to the FDA this quarter. Preliminary data should be available in Q3 2021.

The first Phase 3, URIROX-1, met the primary endpoint, although shares sold off in reaction to a more modest treatment effect compared to a mid-stage study.

Reloxaliase is an orally available recombinant oxalate-degrading enzyme that targets oxalate in the GI tract.