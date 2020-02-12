Kala Pharma +12% premarket after Q4 report

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Q4 results: Revenues: $1.2M.

Net loss: ($22M) (+12.7%); loss/share: ($0.63); Quick Assets: $85.4M (-50.0%).

Kala anticipates that its existing cash resources, together with projected INVELTYS revenue, will enable it to fund operations into Q2 2021.

Over 144,000 INVELTYS prescriptions have been reported as of January 31, 2020.

In Q4 , approx. 47,000 INVELTYS prescriptions were reported by Symphony Health, representing growth of ~17% compared to Q3 2019.

Shares are up 12% premarket.

