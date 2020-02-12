GEO Group sees 2020 FFO lower on higher continuum of care expense

GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) introduces 2020 adjusted FFO guidance of $2.57-$2.67 per share, down from 2019 AFFO per share of $2.75.

Guidance reflects ~$4M in GEO's annual expense commitment for its Continuum of Care rehabilitation and post-release programs and assumes no contribution from California facilities transitioning from California state corrections contracts to new ICE contracts during the year.

Sees Q1 2020 AFFO per share of 52 cents-54 cents and revenue of $610M-$615M; reflexts ~3 cents per share in additional employment tax expense as a result of the seasonality in unemployment taxes, which are front-loaded in Q1 of the year.

Q4 AFFO of 66 cents vs. 65 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 revenue of $621.7M rose from $599.4M a year ago.

Q4 adjusted EBITDAre of $116.9M rose from $114.9M.

"During the fourth quarter of 2019, we completed the ramp-up of 3,600 previously idle beds and entered into several new contracts at the federal level, which are expected to drive future earnings and cash flow growth," said Chairman and CEO George C. Zoley.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

