Cenovus Energy edges earnings estimates but refining margins whacked

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) +0.6% pre-market after posting slightly better than expected Q4 earnings, helped by higher Canadian crude prices and increased U.S. sales.

The company's Q4 operating loss from continuing operations narrowed to C$164M from C$1.67B in the year-ago quarter, and Q4 net earnings from continuing operations were C$113M compared with a loss of C$1.35B a year earlier.

Cenovus' Q4 refining and marketing operating margin fell by more than half to C$109M, as Alberta's production curtailments have pushed up prices of Canadian heavy crude, reducing the benefit in refining the low-cost oil; the government has since eased curtailment rules.

Cenovus, which earlier had forecast crude-by-rail volume to rise to ~100K bbl/day by the end of 2019, says it hit volume of 106K bbl/day in December.

Q4 total production from continuing operations rose 8% to 467,448 boe/day, including oil sands production of 374K bbl/day, up from 355K in Q3 mainly due to reduced curtailment levels.

Cenovus says it reduced net debt by a further $289M to $6.5B in the quarter.